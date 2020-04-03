Analysts Issue Forecasts for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

WAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $180,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,015,179.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 and sold 43,805 shares valued at $2,475,150. 7.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

