AON (NYSE:AON) Shares Down 6.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $232.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AON traded as low as $152.09 and last traded at $153.68, approximately 1,330,252 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,601,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.04.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

Get AON alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 73,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AON (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.