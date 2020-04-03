Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Apache in a research note issued on Monday, March 30th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.60). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Apache’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($3.19) EPS.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apache from $31.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra decreased their price target on Apache from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded Apache from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

NYSE:APA opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.71. Apache has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $38.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,618,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,022,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,443,000 after buying an additional 209,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Apache during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,801,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apache during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

