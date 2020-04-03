Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.24.

Shares of AAPL opened at $244.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.37. Apple has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,054.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

