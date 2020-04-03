Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $3.86, approximately 101,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 263% from the average daily volume of 27,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Aptorum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28.

Aptorum Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:APM)

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a range of therapeutic and diagnostic technologies to treat unmet medical needs. It focuses on developing various drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions in neurology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, oncology, and other disease areas.

