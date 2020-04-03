ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ArQule were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARQL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ArQule by 63.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,203,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,745 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 4th quarter worth about $39,600,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,076,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of ArQule in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,371,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ArQule in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,278,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARQL opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. ArQule, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of ArQule in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of ArQule in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ArQule from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArQule presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

