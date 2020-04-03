Aryacoin (AYA) Hits Market Cap of $667,339.26

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 100.4% higher against the dollar. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $667,339.26 and $17,039.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006761 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin's total supply is 200,398,775 coins and its circulating supply is 127,798,786 coins.

Aryacoin's official website is aryacoin.io.

Aryacoin Coin Trading

Aryacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

