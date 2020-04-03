Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Stock Price Up 9%

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG)’s stock price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.86, approximately 379,964 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 418,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asanko Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKG. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 5,886.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 588,662 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Asanko Gold by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 21,818,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,447,000 after buying an additional 1,021,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Asanko Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Asanko Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,683,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 112,734 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Valley Gold LLC raised its position in Asanko Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 25,061,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after buying an additional 483,810 shares during the period.

About Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG)

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

