Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.00

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.91, with a volume of 9546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AC. ValuEngine raised Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $587.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli acquired 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $56,814.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,702 shares of company stock worth $303,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

