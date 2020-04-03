AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its stake in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 125,761 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,502,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 770.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 261,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 153,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $32.99 on Friday. AtriCure Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 36,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,236,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $140,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,252.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,834 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,628 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

