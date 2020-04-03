AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Stock Position Reduced by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,797 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $21,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,356,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 913,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,253,000 after purchasing an additional 243,424 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 808,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,762,000 after purchasing an additional 233,744 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,084,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,158,000 after purchasing an additional 168,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 299,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,834,000 after purchasing an additional 86,854 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AVB. Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.53.

NYSE AVB opened at $135.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.43. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

