Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Trading Down 12.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) was down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.48, approximately 500,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 428,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVNS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,334,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,366,000 after purchasing an additional 752,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Avanos Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,429,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,525,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth $21,962,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

