Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Price Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $28.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Axalta Coating Systems traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $16.27, approximately 3,451,555 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,357,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.94.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

