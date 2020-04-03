Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Shares Down 6.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) fell 6.8% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $47.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Axis Capital traded as low as $35.55 and last traded at $36.01, 828,255 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 693,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AXS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, CEO Albert Benchimol bought 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 551,009 shares in the company, valued at $20,662,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Vogt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 58,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,198. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $435,902. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Axis Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Axis Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 45,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Axis Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Axis Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Axis Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

