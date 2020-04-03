B. Riley Lowers Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Price Target to $6.00

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

WSR opened at $5.91 on Friday. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $243.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83.

In other Whitestone REIT news, CEO James C. Mastandrea bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,854,767.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

