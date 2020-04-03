B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT)

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 122.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised GENFIT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GENFIT S A/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GNFT opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GENFIT S A/ADR by 51.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

