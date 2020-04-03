B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Price Up 5.6%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.23, approximately 8,969,189 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 9,365,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

BTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $313.66 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,443,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,049,000 after buying an additional 5,450,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,965,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,210,000 after buying an additional 803,164 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,126,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,758,000 after buying an additional 5,450,912 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,525,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,305,000 after buying an additional 1,450,430 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $58,256,000.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

