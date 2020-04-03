Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Badger Meter were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 968.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $354,347.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,930.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,286,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMI opened at $52.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.75. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $70.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMI. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

