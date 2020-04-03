Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Down 6.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)’s share price was down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $19.51 and last traded at $19.77, approximately 83,829,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 129,192,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAC. TheStreet cut Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

