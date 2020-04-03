Barclays Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €69.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIR. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nord/LB set a €148.00 ($172.09) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €93.31 ($108.50).

Shares of AIR opened at €50.27 ($58.45) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($116.24). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €95.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €120.58.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

