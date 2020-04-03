Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BCS. Societe Generale cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Barclays and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. Barclays has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Barclays by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $1,733,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 107,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 39,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

