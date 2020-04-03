BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.04

Shares of BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

BVNRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAVARIAN NORDIC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded BAVARIAN NORDIC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $488.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUNE and IMVANEX names. It is also developing MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; and MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus.

