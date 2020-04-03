Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $4.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $481.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

