Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Shares Down 5.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) dropped 5.4% on Wednesday after Nomura lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $58.00. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Best Buy traded as low as $53.02 and last traded at $53.90, approximately 3,620,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,913,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.06.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $41,451.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 21,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,195,389.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 497,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,406.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,909. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

