BETAQPON/ETF (QPON) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

BETAQPON/ETF (ASX:QPON) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of BETAQPON/ETF stock opened at A$25.24 ($17.90) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of A$25.70.

