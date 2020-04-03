Betashares Active Australian Hybrids Fund (Managed Fund) (HBRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Betashares Active Australian Hybrids Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:HBRD) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Betashares Active Australian Hybrids Fund has a 52-week low of A$8.53 ($6.05) and a 52-week high of A$10.29 ($7.30).

