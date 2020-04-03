Betashares Aus TOP20 Equity Yield MAX Fund (MG FD) (YMAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Betashares Aus TOP20 Equity Yield MAX Fund (MG FD) (ASX:YMAX) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.153 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of YMAX stock opened at A$6.41 ($4.55) on Friday. Betashares Aus TOP20 Equity Yield MAX Fund has a twelve month low of A$5.75 ($4.08) and a twelve month high of A$8.92 ($6.33).

