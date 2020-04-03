Betashares Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:AGVT) Announces $0.05 Interim Dividend

Betashares Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:AGVT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Betashares Australian Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of A$49.00 ($34.75) and a 1 year high of A$52.99 ($37.58).

