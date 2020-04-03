Betashares Legg Mason Equity Income Fund (Managed Fund) (EINC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Betashares Legg Mason Equity Income Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:EINC) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of ASX EINC opened at A$6.31 ($4.48) on Friday. Betashares Legg Mason Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of A$5.53 ($3.92) and a 12 month high of A$8.98 ($6.37).

