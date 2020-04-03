Betashares Sustainability Leaders DVRSFD Bond ETF – Cur HDG (GBND) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Betashares Sustainability Leaders DVRSFD Bond ETF – Cur HDG (ASX:GBND) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Betashares Sustainability Leaders DVRSFD Bond ETF - Cur HDG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betashares Sustainability Leaders DVRSFD Bond ETF - Cur HDG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.