BiblePay (BBP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $365,899.92

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. BiblePay has a market cap of $365,899.92 and $4,602.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BiblePay has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BiblePay coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and C-CEX.

BiblePay Profile

BiblePay (BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,154,211,265 coins. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay.

Buying and Selling BiblePay

BiblePay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

