BidaskClub Downgrades Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SUPN stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $908.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.27 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 329.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,928 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 443,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 49,908 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23,182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after buying an additional 495,414 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after buying an additional 20,337 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.