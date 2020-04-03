BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) Plans Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst stock opened at GBX 263.43 ($3.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 375.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 442.78. The firm has a market cap of $103.42 million and a PE ratio of 1.66. BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst has a 1 year low of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 568.02 ($7.47).

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Company Profile

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

