BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Down 6.9% After Analyst Downgrade

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)’s share price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $463.00 to $462.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. BlackRock traded as low as $401.90 and last traded at $409.54, approximately 1,163,656 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 971,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $439.97.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.27.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $465.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.