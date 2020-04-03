Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) President Katharine A. Keenan Sells 1,307 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $24,715.37. Following the sale, the president now owns 75,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BXMT opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.10 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BXMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $39.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 397,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,670,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,197.0% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

