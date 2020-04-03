Bloom Burton Lowers HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) to Accumulate

Bloom Burton downgraded shares of HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of HLS opened at C$16.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $582.36 million and a P/E ratio of -23.88. HLS Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$12.91 and a 12-month high of C$25.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.57%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and distributes pharmaceutical products in North American markets. It is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system and cardiovascular specialties. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

