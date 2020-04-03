Blue Apron Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 10,900 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 220% compared to the average volume of 3,406 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Blue Apron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.56.

Shares of NYSE APRN opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Blue Apron has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $94.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.54 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 63.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Apron will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,419,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $4,612,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,427,334 shares of company stock worth $4,631,501. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Apron by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 571,249 shares during the period. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Blue Apron by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

