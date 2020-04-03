Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 581.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day moving average is $72.37. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $602,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,975 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,027. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

