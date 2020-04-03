British American Tobacco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,385 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 993 call options.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.6721 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

BTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 567.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.