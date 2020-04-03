Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.00.

AVGO stock opened at $237.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.77. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,938 shares of company stock valued at $122,227,677 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

