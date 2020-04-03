Brokers Set Expectations for Jacobs Engineering’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Jacobs Engineering in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on J. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Jacobs Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Shares of J opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.03. Jacobs Engineering has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 7.54%.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $943,879.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.