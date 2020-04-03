Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.90

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.90 and last traded at $31.23, with a volume of 873907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.

BRKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from to in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.21.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 202.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

