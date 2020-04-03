California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.17% of California Water Service Group worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,173 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.16. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.54 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

