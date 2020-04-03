Canaccord Genuity Raises SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$11.00

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SIL. National Bank Financial set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Pi Financial set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.93 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.91 million and a PE ratio of -80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.19.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.