Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ST. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

NYSE:ST opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 14,749 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

