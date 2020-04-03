Canaccord Genuity Trims BRP (TSE:DOO) Target Price to C$31.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered BRP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$72.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on BRP from C$65.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC lowered BRP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$70.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$45.30.

DOO stock opened at C$21.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.66. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$18.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 4.3000004 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

