Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Price Down 8% on Analyst Downgrade

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)’s stock price was down 8% on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $35.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Canada Goose traded as low as $18.22 and last traded at $18.29, approximately 1,652,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,995,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $342.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

