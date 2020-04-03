Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of CM opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day moving average is $80.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $344,681,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,145,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,700 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,681,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,136,000 after acquiring an additional 912,661 shares during the period. Value Partner Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $52,446,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,466,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,188,000 after acquiring an additional 508,610 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

