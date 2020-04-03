Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAJ. Citigroup cut shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Canon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Canon to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. Canon has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $30.12.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Canon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Research analysts predict that Canon will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Canon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Canon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Canon by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canon by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Canon by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

