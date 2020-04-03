CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of KMX opened at $50.20 on Friday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.